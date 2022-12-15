Joanna Gaines and husband Chip's emotional response to big family change The Magnolia Network couple are parents of five

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be busy devoting a majority of time to their Magnolia Network projects, but they're keeping lots of it aside for their kids as well.

MORE: Joanna Gaines supported by husband Chip as she releases emotional memoir: 'It really fills my heart'

The two are parents to daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella Rose, 16, plus sons Crew, four, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, who just started his senior year of high school.

VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Love Story

Loading the player...

Speaking with People back in August, the couple gushed about seeing their eldest grow up and eventually get out into the world on his own, saying that they were "freaking out about that."

Chip even said: "Jo's been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that," which she said wasn't true, although they were taking it hard.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

"She sees Drake off to his first day of school," Chip added. "Which in kindergarten, it makes sense that you get really emotional. Your senior year, this is a celebratory moment."

Joanna shared: "I think for us, it's the realization that we're this tight little family unit and we're a bigger family. There's seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic."

Chip and Joanna are parents to three sons and two daughters

Chip spoke of ensuring that his son was ready to grow up and leave the family home, choosing to look more at the positive side of things.

"I think like anything, we've done our job. And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it's going to be exciting to see what he becomes and I think it's healthy."

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares sentimental photo with rarely-seen sisters and mom as they discuss their upbringing

ALSO POPULAR: Prince William and Princess Kate spark major reaction with new family Christmas card

Joanna also said: "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I remember him being a baby and then how did this happen?' So that's where, for us, it's like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn't slow down.

The two balance their Magnolia Network work with family time

"But when you choose and you're intentional about what it is you do during the day and how you spend your evenings in some, I think unique way, you can actually slow time down and really savor those moments."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.