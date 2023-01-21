Kylie Jenner reveals son's name - weeks before his first birthday Kris Jenner was over the moon

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her baby boy's name, two weeks ahead of his first birthday.

The reality star turned businesswoman and partner Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2 2022, and Kylie took to Instagram on January 21 2023 to share some of the first pictures of her son, simply captioning the post with his name: "Aire."

"I love you Aire Webster," commented Kylie's mom Kris Jenner; Travis' real name is Jacques Webster.

Their young son's name has been under much discussion by fans after Kylie first shared after his birth that they had named him Wolf. But weeks later Kylie took to Instagram to break the news about her change of heart, writing: "FYI Our son's name is not Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him.

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

It remains unclear when Travis and Kylie made the final decision, as on the second episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians - which aired in September 2022 - the pair had still not made their minds up, six months after his birth.

"I am not going to announce it yet because God forbid I change it again," Kylie said after Kris asked her to share the name. Kylie also shared that at the time Wolf was still her son's legal name but that Travis was the reason for the long wait as he keeps changing his mind.

"It hasn't been changed legally yet, Travis still changes it a few times, and he will call [him that name] for the day," she shared.

"I thought it would just come to us when we saw him and it didn't, and 24 hours before we had to register him Khloe said, 'What about Wolf?' and I liked the 'W W' so we just put Wolf Webster in the moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I thought,'What did I just do?'"

But Kylie wasn't too concerned about the delay, adding: "It is part of his story." The pair are also parents to four year-old daughter Stormi.

