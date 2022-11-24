Kylie Jenner confuses fans as she opens up about her baby son's name The Lip Kits founder shares two children with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has been keeping her fans in suspense surrounding her baby son's name for months.

Shortly after welcoming her second child in February, the Lip Kits founder announced to the world that her son was called Wolf Webster, but later changed it.

Kylie has yet to open up about the new name - but ended up teasing her fans even more about it on last night's finale of Series 2 of The Kardashians.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner talks postpartum struggle following baby son's arrival

The beauty mogul spoke to the camera at the end of the show, revealing that this year was "transformative" for her, adding: "There's so many amazing things that I'm really excited about, hang out with my babies and really dive into my work."

"My baby's name is still Wolf. I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in Season 3," Kylie said with a wink.

Kylie's fans took to social media to have their say on the star's latest tease, with one writing: "What?? Kylie's baby name is still Wolf?" while another wrote: "I'm so confused now!" A third added: "Still none the wiser then!"

Kylie Jenner has left fans even more confused about her baby son's name

While Kylie told viewers that her baby's name was still Wolf - officially as they haven't yet changed it on records - she held back on the new moniker her and Travis had decided upon to call him.

In episode two of the show, Kylie revealed that she and Travis had made their choice over Wolf's new name, but that they would not be announcing it until it was officially changed.

Kylie's fans have been playing detective over the possible new name over the last few months, and in October a TikTok user seemed to reveal what they believed to be the star's son's new name.

Kylie and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi, three

"So I was online looking up trademarks, and I found Kylie's," TikTok user juulsxoxo said in a video that has since gone viral. She then read out the details of the trademark, verifying the legitimacy of the public documents. In the video, she shows off a chain of trademarks, including one under the name "Stormi", the name of her three-year-old daughter.

The social media user then revealed she has found another trademark, this time for the name "Kristan", which is very similar to Kylie's second name, Kristen.The trademark was filed 13 days after the baby was born.

