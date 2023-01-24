Does Stacey Solomon have a nanny for her four children? The Loose Women star shares her youngest two kids with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon is a mum to four children and the TV star is expecting another baby this year, meaning her idyllic home, 'Pickle Cottage' will get even busier.

The Loose Women panelist, who has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, and two-year-old Rex, and baby daughter Rose with husband Joe Swash, is known for keeping an immaculately tidy home and for spending time on home DIY and crafts.

But how does Stacey fit in her hobbies whilst caring for four children? Some fans are wondering if Stacey has a secret nanny…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveal her baby's gender?

Loading the player...

What the fans are saying

A post on Mumsnet asks: 'How do the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch do it?'

One mum commented: "I assume they have paid help." Another shared her view: "They have help plus it must make life a heck of a lot easier having a big house with lots of space to store stuff. In a smaller house no matter how organised you are it's much more likely to look cluttered and the mess has less space to fill making it look more overwhelming."

MORE: Stacey Solomon makes candid confession about birth plan as due date approaches

However one mum wrote: "I follow both of them on Instagram, and they both regularly put photos up of things that aren't pristine, to show what real life actually looks like. Notice for example that Stacey never shows the older boys' bedrooms - they're probably absolute tips like in 'normal' houses!

She added: "Just because something looks perfect on Insta doesn't mean it is, and it also doesn't mean they have outside help either."

Stacey is expecting her fifth child

Stacey Solomon on her 'live-in nanny' Leighton and Zachary

Back in October, Stacey gave an insight into how she gets everything done at home, and it seems her eldest two boys are a huge help.

Speaking to Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe on their podcast Parenting Hell, she said of her sons Zachary and Leighton: "They are amazing boys. Where there is that big age gap they will help me. So Zac will get Rex dressed, sometimes Leighton will get Rose dressed and they will help me get them all into the car. They are incredible kids to be fair. I am lucky with that."

Stacey even jested: "They are like my childcare! My live-in nanny."

MORE: What changed Stacey Solomon's mind about having more babies?

LOOK: Stacey Solomon's cutest baby photos of all time: Rex, Rose and bump

Stacey's older sons help out with their younger brother

How Stacey Solomon's sons help at home

And in March 2021, the former X Factor singer went into detail about the house chores that her eldest boys help with.

Talking on Virgin Radio, Stacey revealed: "I used to pack all of their school bags and iron all their clothes and put it out for them and make sure it was ready the next day, but it just made them so lazy.

"If I was going to work one day I would literally get phone calls from Joe saying 'where's the uniform? They don't know where this is. They haven't done that' and it just didn't serve a purpose."

She added: "In the end, I just thought - maybe about a year ago - they're going to have to do it themselves and take the responsibility and if they forget their PE kit they'll have to get the detention, that is life."

Stacey, Joe and their children

Stacey also divulged what happens with Zachary and Leighton's bedrooms, explaining: "I don't tidy the big boys rooms, I don't go in there.

"If they want to live in filth, that's their decision but I know that every few weeks when they've had enough of it they do actually start clearing up their stuff and bringing their washing down or whatever. The more I do it for them, the less they realise that actually they're going to grow up and be adults and have to do it for themselves."

It's quite plausible then, that with her eldest boys' help around the house, Stacey doesn't have a nanny. Stacey, if you're reading this, your fans are dying to know how you do it all…

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.