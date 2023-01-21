Stacey Solomon makes candid confession about birth plan as due date approaches The Loose Women star is married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash…

As her due date approaches, Stacey Solomon has been delighting fans with her pregnancy updates and in her latest post on Friday, she revealed details of her birth plan just days away from giving birth.

The Loose Women star, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to address fans who thought she had already welcomed her new family member due to going quiet on her social media, but revealed this was not the case as was always her plan to "make it to at least a couple of days before baby comes".

The wife of Joe Swash explained: "Sorry, I'm very much still full-term pregnant, I just really wanted to make it to at least a couple of days before baby comes, I know I can't control it but my midwife was like, 'If you even want the chance of getting to those days calm the hell down and don't do anything silly'.

Stacey's fans were convinced she'd already given birth

"So I've been trying to rest and I made it to today, which I'm so excited about because basically my first collection with In the Style this year… we're gonna shoot today and I really wanted to get to today because I know that I'm not going to have another collection for quite a while because I'm going to take some time off with baby.

She added: "It's the nicest collection ever, it's not maternity because I had no idea I was gonna be pregnant when we first started making this, let alone full-term pregnant! But I've sized up a bit and it still works!"

The star then proceeded to model a number of looks from the ultra-stylish collection - and it's safe to say she looked sensational.

The Loose Women star was on Radio 2 with Scott Mills

The revelation was made just hours after the star addressed rumours she had secretly revealed the baby's gender.

Chatting with Scott Mills on his Radio 2 show on Thursday, the former X-Factor contestant revealed she did not disclose the gender of her new baby after being asked by the host.

"No no!" Stacey said. "It's so funny how people listen to stuff with such intent. It's not even supposed to be a big secret to be honest with you!"

