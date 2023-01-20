What changed Stacey Solomon's mind about having more babies? Loose Women star Stacey is expecting again

Stacey Solomon surprised us all when she announced her fifth pregnancy at the end of last year, and the Loose Women star is due to give birth very soon.

Previously the presenter said she and her husband Joe Swash were done with having more children, but now she's expecting another bundle of joy. What made Stacey change her mind?

The star is a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose, and now their beautiful blended family is set to expand.

In September 2021, Stacey told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine that Rose would be her last child.

She said: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough."

Plus, When Stacey was pregnant with Rose she had a beautiful bump photoshoot, writing: "Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time…"

Perhaps the couple got broody once more, and of course, their £1.2 million Pickle Cottage is big enough for an entire brood.

Stacey has three sons and one daughter

In Stacey's last pregnancy announcement, she admitted it was a huge surprise, writing: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Stacey's baby news means that her home is going to become a very busy household, and we look forward to seeing more family updates.

