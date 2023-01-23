Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals why birth plan could be derailed Loose Women star Stacey is expecting her fifth child

Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon kept her fifth pregnancy secret for many months, but now the wonderful news is out in the open, the star is giving daily updates as she nears her due date.

She was forced to deny rumours that she has already given birth and on Sunday, Stacey revealed exactly why her plans of a homebirth could be scuppered.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter took to Instagram Stories to show herself making a smoothie, revealing that her low iron levels could mean she can't have a homebirth, just as she did with daughter Rose.

"On strict orders to keep my iron up… So vitamins and smoothies every day to make sure I can have a home birth," penned Stacey.

The star is due to give birth soon

The NHS website explains that leafy green vegetables, fortified cereals and meat are sources of iron which can be helpful when deficient during pregnancy. Symptoms of being iron deficient include shortness of breath and tiredness, but do speak to your healthcare professional for a diagnosis and advice.

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash chose to announce the surprise news of the star's pregnancy on Instagram, penning: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Looking back, there were plenty of clue's about Stacey's secret pregnancy that you may have easily missed.

Stacey is expecting her fifth child, her third with Joe Swash

The presenter is already a proud mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose.

While originally Stacey had said that Rose would be their last child, it appears the star changed her mind.

Stacey will raise the new arrival at her £1.2 million Pickle Cottage home and we can't wait to see all of the amazing updates. We bet the nursery will be beautiful!

