We're getting very excited about the wedding of Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her fiancé Joe Swash, who popped the question over Christmas!

Stacey's fans are equally thrilled about their upcoming nuptials and many have taken to the mum-of-three's Instagram Stories to ask her questions about the news and future family plans with Joe.

One asked the former X Factor star: "Are you going to have any more pickles Stace?"

Stacey often refers to her children Zach, 12, Leighton, eight and Rex, one, as pickles. She shares Rex with Joe and her eldest two are from previous relationships.

WATCH: Stacey reveals her wedding date!

The bride-to-be shared a sweet photo of her children sitting together in their pyjamas and answered:

"I live for these humans. They are my heart, my soul, my reason for everything. Joe and I would LOVE more if we are lucky enough one day… but for now, with everything going on we are just trying our best to keep our head above the water with our boys."

Stacey's three children

How exciting! More babies could be in the pipeline for the famous couple after this awful pandemic is behind us.

Another follower asked Stacey if she's likely to take Joe's surname, writing: "Will you be Stacey Swash?"

Stacey answered her fans questions on Instagram

In the clip, Stacey said with a giggle: "I just don't know. It sounds so weird." Joe replied: "What do you mean you don't know? You've been banging on about getting married for years and now suddenly you're like oh I don't know."

She then told her fiance: "But I've been Stacey Solomon for so long, for like 31 years."

We do adore you Stacey and Joe!

