Stacey Solomon admits she 'feels like a sloth' in candid confession ahead of due date The Loose Women star is expecting her third child with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon's due date is just around the corner, and on Monday evening, the star shared a candid glimpse inside her pregnancy journey.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the DIY queen, 33, filmed herself in the mirror indulging in a spot of self-care before heading to bed. Opening up to her followers, Stacey explained how her fifth pregnancy has taken its toll on her energy levels.

"I feel so gross at the minute. I'm just at that stage at the moment where I like actually can't breathe… and I'm so massive," she said.

She continued: "Look at my clothes, my poor pyjamas don't fit me, it's like a crop top at the minute. It won't go down, it doesn't matter what I do.

Stacey is set to welcome her fifth child

"I just feel like a sloth, like an absolute sloth right now. I want to just roll everywhere."

The presenter, who has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, and two-year-old Rex, and baby daughter Rose with husband Joe Swash, is currently pregnant with her fifth child.

The loved-up couple wed in July 2022

Stacey kept her surprise pregnancy under wraps for eight months, before sharing the joyous news with her Instagram followers in December 2022. At the time she penned: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji].

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

And despite her hugely successful TV career, the former X Factor contestant recently confessed that she lives in fear of "losing it all".

Stacey with her baby daughter, Rose

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.

"Even to this day I think, 'Well, we're comfortable now but something's going to go wrong at some point, it won't stay like this forever.' It's inherent.

"So, you're constantly thinking, 'I'd better hold on to that and I'd better not waste that' because in a few months' time I could be on the streets."

