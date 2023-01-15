Stacey Solomon twins with baby daughter Rose in heartwarming update The TV star is set to welcome her fifth child

Stacey Solomon sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday after she twinned with her youngest, Rose.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a heartwarming photo of herself and baby Rose, one, wearing matching cream and black striped jumpers.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon possibly let's slip baby's gender

Loading the player...

Stacey, 33, looked effortlessly stylish in a cosy zip-up knit which she teamed with a flattering beige maxi skirt and a pair of cream borg mule slippers.

Little Rose, meanwhile, melted hearts in the most adorable ensemble featuring a cream tulle ballerina skirt, a striped long-sleeve T-shirt, a teeny floral bag and the sweetest pastel blue butterfly hair clip.

The duo looked seriously adorable

"A day out with my little lady… [heart emoji] Couldn't not post these. Got to have a girl's day yesterday with Rosey Posey and I only wish I had my own adult sized tutu so we could be even more matchy," Stacey penned in the caption.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's cutest baby photos of all time: Rex, Rose and bump

MORE: Stacey Solomon's dramatic home birth with daughter Rose revealed: 'I regret not staying in hospital'

She continued: "I know one day our matching days will be a distant memory, so I made the most yesterday… To the moon & back Rose [rose emoji] Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from me and my girl."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Absolute mumma and daughter goals," whilst a second remarked: "It's the matching outfits for me. Adore you."

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in July 2022

"Your children are always so happy. Excellent parenting from you and Joe," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Stunning pic [heart emoji] love both your outfits lovely! That jumper of yours is gorgeous."

Stacey's sweet mother-daughter bonding session comes after the former X Factor contestant shared news of her surprise pregnancy. She made the joyous announcement back in December via a sweet Instagram post where she presented her husband with a positive pregnancy test.

Stacey's due date is just around the corner

The DIY queen is poised to welcome her third child with husband Joe Swash, expanding their current brood comprising sons Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex three and baby daughter, Rose. Joe is also a doting father to son, Harry, 15.

At the time, the blonde beauty gushed: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.