Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

Stacey Solomon has announced that she is pregnant with her fifth child and while the magical news for her and her husband Joe Swash may have come as a surprise to some, here are the major hints that Stacey was pregnant…

The Loose Women star has been updating fans on her Instagram grid as usual but eagle-eyed followers may have noticed her clever arrangement in family photos where her kids perfectly covered her growing baby bump.

Her choice of baggy clothes over the winter season didn't go unnoticed by her loyal fans, with pregnancy speculation swirling in the comments section in December.

"Absolutely convinced there is a baby bump under there!!" wrote one fan when Stacey was sporting an oversized jumper dress. "Deffo a bump there," penned another.

Stacey wore baggy clothes to cover her growing bump

While her feed remains as full as normal, Stacey has been absent on Instagram Stories, not speaking to the camera as much which was another hint about her pregnancy. To announce the special news, Stacey even said: "I know I've been so quiet… didn't really know what to say. So excited to share this shocker with you all… love you lots."

Another telling sign is that Stacey has not appeared on the Loose Women panel much recently, perhaps deciding to spend more time at home getting through her first trimester.

The clever mum used her kids to cover her pregnancy bump

The presenter is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose.

To break the surprise news to her 5.4million followers, Stacey shared a heartwarming video of her showing a positive pregnancy test to her husband Joe.

Stacey's will raise the new arrival at her £1.2 million Pickle Cottage home and we can't wait to see all of the amazing updates.

When Stacey announced her fourth pregnancy with Joe back in June 2021, she revealed that they had been trying to grow their family for a while, but had suffered several miscarriages.

