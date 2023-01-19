Stacey Solomon talks baby gender in candid new interview The former X-Factor contestant is expecting her fifth child…

Stacey Solomon shut down claims she mistakenly revealed her new baby's gender whilst chatting on Scott Mill's BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday.

Host Scott went straight in and asked the Loose Women star, 33, to clear up the rumours which suggested she had revealed that the gender of her baby is a boy. Rumours spiralled after a clip of Stacey and her husband Joe Swash, were captured chatting about who has the baby's lips on Instagram.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon announces fifth pregnancy in heartwarming video

Loading the player...

When asked: "Did you reveal the new baby's gender online?" Stacey quickly answered: "No, no!" Scott proceeded to show Stacey the clip and she added: "It's so funny how people listen to stuff with such intent. It's not even supposed to be a big secret to be honest with you!"

Stacey was on Radio 2 with Scott Mills

Since announcing the news that she is pregnant, Stacey has delighted fans with regular updates of her blossoming baby bump as her due date approaches.

The most recent being on Thursday in a beautiful snap with her best friend Mrs Hinch and her rarely-seen sister Jemma. Captioning the post, she penned: "A day with my sister from birth and sisters not from the start, but that fate brought together to be sisters by heart... So grateful for these women in my life."

TRENDING NOW: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share major life change with fans

In the stunning photo shared to her Instagram account, Stacey beamed in a vibrant pink midi dress which she teamed with a fluffy white borg coat, and a matching sleek white manicure.

Stacey was a vision in pink

As for hair and makeup, the X-Factor star opted to wear her blonde tresses swept over in a side parting and worn down in cascading curls.

Her look was complete with a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of brushes of warm bronzer and classic nude lipstick.

READ: Stacey Solomon makes a heartbreaking confession ahead of baby's birth

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Amazon shelves are genius for home organisation - and they're less than £17

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Move over sugababes [heart eye emoji] love yous," whilst a second remarked: "Are you secretly telling us you're having a girl with all the pink?"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.