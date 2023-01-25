Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcome baby boy Congratulation to Paris and Carter!

Paris Hilton has become a mom for the first time, welcoming a baby boy with her husband Carter Reum.

The 41-year-old shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, posting a picture of her hand cradling a newborn baby. Paris' nails were painted baby blue and her caption read: "You are already loved beyond words."

Her mom Kathy was quick to share the news, reposting Paris' picture on her own Instagram Stories, while friends showered the DJ and businesswoman in love.

"A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!" commented Chrisy Teigen, who recently welcomed her third baby, and Demi Lovato, who performed at Paris' wedding, added: "Congratulations sis!!!!"

Paris and Carter have welcomed their first baby

No further details have been released. HELLO! has contacted reps for Paris for comment.

The news comes three months after Paris dismissed comments made by her mom, Kathy Hilton, who claimed Paris was struggling to conceive.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote.

"The truth is. My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Revealing that the couple are using IVF, Paris added: "IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule, but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023. Thank you for all your kind messages!"

Paris with her mom and dad on her wedding day

The baby is Kathy's forurth grandchild; her daughter Nicky is mom to three children, Lily-Grace,five, Teddy, four, and another boy whom she welcomed in 2021.

Paris and Carter wed in 2021 and HELLO! had the exclusive first look at their wedding.

Our exclusive images reveal all the unrivalled details from the couple's spectacular marriage ceremony including the star-studded guestlist, the bride's four beautiful wedding gowns and the emotional vows the couple shared.

The beautiful ceremony was filled with emotion, as we revealed that Carter whispered ‘you look stunning’ to his glamorous bride when he caught his first glimpse of her as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, Rick Hilton.

Singer Demi Lovato received a standing ovation for her performance of I Will Always Love You during the reception before guest Paula Abdul jumped on the stage and sang some of her greatest hits, at one point accompanied by Paris and her mother, Kathy Hilton.