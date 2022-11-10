Celebrities who have frozen their eggs: Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more These stars have opened up

With Jennifer Aniston bravely opening up about her wish that she would have frozen her eggs when she was younger, our attention has turned to the A-listers that have made the decision to freeze their eggs.

MORE: 12 celebrities who've opened up about their fertility struggles: from IVF to surrogacy

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together, but their journey to parenthood hasn't been easy. Their two children, Luna and Miles were conceived via IVF using Chrissy's frozen eggs and the couple sadly lost their son Jack at 20 weeks back in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen shares excruciating side effect of IVF treatment

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star has been very open about her fertility with her fans and she made the decision to freeze her eggs before she even conceived her first child, North. Her second child, Saint, was born via IVF and Kim's two youngest children were welcomed via surrogate, using her frozen eggs.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, who has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, has opened up about her hopes of having children with her new husband Travis Barker. In The Kardashians, she said: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience." In March 2021, she explained she had frozen her eggs for "peace of mind."

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's emotional IVF journey with daughter Ella and hopes for second baby

RELATED: Everything you need to know about fertility tests at home

Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian's egg freezing journey actually inspired fellow A-lister Paris Hilton to do the same thing. Speaking to The Sunday Times, Paris said: "I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it. She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it."

Amy Hart

Love Island star Amy Hart made the decision to freeze her eggs, knowing she wanted to start a family one day, and in a miracle turn of events, she fell pregnant with her partner. Amy shared her amazing news with Loose Women as she had previously documented her fertility journey with the hit ITV show.

Dr Zoe

This Morning star Dr Zoe fell pregnant with her first child aged 40, but before that, the TV personality decided to freeze her eggs. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Zoe admitted: "I chose at 35 to buy a flat but I could have chosen egg-freezing instead. In hindsight that would have been the best thing. So, if it had been available on the NHS, I would certainly have done it younger."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.