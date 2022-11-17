Paris Hilton shares baby update after her mom claims she's 'struggling' to conceive The heiress married Carter Reum in November 2021

Paris Hilton has addressed the speculation surrounding her fertility after her mom Kathy Hilton claimed her daughter was "struggling" to conceive her first child with her husband Carter Reum.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to dismiss her mom's comments, revealing she and Carter were always planning to start their family after their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated last week.

Paris also clarified that she is not experiencing fertility issues and has lots of "healthy embryos".

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," she wrote. "The truth is. My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Revealing that the couple are using IVF, Paris added: "IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!"

Paris concluded. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule, but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023. Thank you for all your kind messages!"

Paris and Carter plan to start their family in 2023

Paris' post comes after her mom told E! News: "It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying. So many people, they struggle, and it doesn't just happen like that."

Following Kathy's claims, Paris told TMZ: "I don't know where she got that. It's never been a struggle at all."

Paris and Carter wed in November 2021

Paris and Carter celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month by throwing an epic party in Santa Monica that was just as luxurious and star-studded as their wedding.

For the party, which she titled Adventures in Slivingland, Paris took over the iconic Santa Monica Pier, and guests included DJs Zedd and Diplo, her mom Kathy, her sister Nicky Hilton, Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, Ryan Phillippe, as well as Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

