Princess Charlene's birth stories with twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques revealed The royal babies of Monaco were born two minutes apart!

Princess Charlene is married to Prince Albert of Monaco and the royal couple share two children together, eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Gabriella and Jacques are such sweet children, who are undoubtedly happy to have their mother home again after a long illness saw her stay in her home country of South Africa for months, followed by time in a Swiss clinic.

Charlene, 45, and Albert, 64, welcomed their twins into the world in 2014, two weeks earlier than expected. Read about their birth stories and watch Charlene's adorable video tribute to her kids below…

WATCH: Princess Charlene's video tribute to her children

Princess Charlene's births of Gabriella and Jacques

There was much joy in the Monaco House of Grimaldi on 10 December 2014, when Charlene became a mother for the first time, delivering her babies via Caesarean with her husband Albert at her side.

The royal couple welcomed a little girl and a little boy, naming them Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier.

Gabriella and Jacques as newborn babies

A statement released from the Palace read: "It is with immense joy that TT.SS.HH the prince and princess of Monaco have the great pleasure to announce the birth of their children named: Gabriella, Thérèse, Marie (born at 17h04) Jacques, Honoré, Rainier (born at 17h06).

"The births took place on 10 December 2014 at the Maternity of the Princess Grace Hospital Monaco. The princess and the children are doing well."

Albert had chosen not to find out the sex of the twins beforehand, telling Monaco Matin newspaper: "The princess probably knows but she is playing the game. She is keeping the secret as I asked her to.

"You know, one doesn't often have the opportunity to have such pleasant surprises in life, that is why I prefer not to know the babies' gender before the birth."

The royal twins at their christening

Princess Charlene speaks of the births

Six days after the birth of her son and daughter, Charlene have an interview to Paris Match and told the publication: "I'm a little tired but we're all very well thank you… They are growing every day, gaining weight."

The royal mother revealed that the twins were born two weeks early, but that she was overjoyed at hearing the babies cry for the first time.

"At first, I was happy to hear their first cries. I was obviously a bit overwhelmed with emotion. Every second with them is magical. I look forward to spending more time in their presence", said Charlene. "Watching them grow is wonderful. It changes lives forever."

At the time of the interview, Charlene and the twins were still in hospital but she hoped they would all return home for Christmas.

"It depends on the kids... You see, they are the 'boss' now," she added. "What I can tell you is that they are both very active and very expressive. They are beautiful, adorable, I'm crazy in love with them."

National celebrations for the royal babies

Following the twins' births, a proclamation about the twins, signed by the prince, was displayed at the entrance to the palace in Monte Carlo.

The official proclamation of the twins' birth

In celebration of the new arrivals, churches in the tiny state rang their bells for 15 minutes, followed by boat horns.

At Fort Antoine, a fortification dating back to the 18th century, 21 cannon shots were fired for each child – just as they were for their father's birth 56 years ago.

Cannons were fired at Fort Antoine

Later, on 7 January 2015, Albert and Charlene presented their children to the world on the palace balcony, each holding a baby wrapped in a white blanket.

