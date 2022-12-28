Princess Charlene's gilded palace with Prince Albert has been transformed The regal residence looks splendid these days...

Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco have resided with their twin children Jacques and Gabriella inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco for over seven years. These days, their stunning residence is filled with ornate features and decadent interiors, however - the palace was once a derelict ruin...

The Prince's Palace of Monaco is hugely popular with tourists, who take photographs of the iconic exterior and the state rooms during the summer months when the palace is open to the public. Intriguingly, it was not until a grand restoration in 1814 that the palace became fit for royalty. Take a look inside the palace which was once abandoned for 20 years.

The palace's courtyard is the location of choice for special events, and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene even held their engagement photoshoot there. Over the years, royal fans have been given glimpses inside the Prince's Palace of Monaco, aka Palais Princier de Monaco. Take a look around, starting with the famous courtyard...

The huge palace is a tourist attraction

The royal couple also celebrated their wedding at the palace, giving us another look inside its decadent walls.

The couple posed at home for their engagement photos

The jaw-dropping wedding photos reveal a double marble staircase which, as if not beautiful enough already, was adorned with stunning green and white flowers. Red carpets were laid across the floor and the guests sat on red velour chairs.

The palace's ornate archways and detailed wall decorations made the backdrop even more spectacular for their special ceremony.

The couple celebrated their wedding at home

The family often use the balcony area to stand and pose for photographs and the public, just as the British royals use the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

As well as being a tourist attraction, and the location for landmark events, this palace is a practical home for Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their two children Jacques and Gabriella, who are twins aged six.

The balcony is used for appearances

To celebrate Easter, the family released a photo take on the grounds of the palace. The snap revealed an edge of their Hollywood-worthy pool, the beautifully manicured gardens and luscious trees. Wow!

The family have a lovely pool

Prince Albert was pictured in 1983 in his naval uniform inside the throne room at the palace.

The Throne room is so beautiful

The red and gold room with giant chandelier is so impressive!

