Royal kids: The regal twins that you might not know about

We love watching royal children grow up and royal twins means double the cuteness! Although British royals haven't welcomed twins since the 15th century, there are two sets in Europe and here's everything you need to know about them…

Charlene, Princess of Monaco welcomed twins with Prince Albert in 2014. They have one son, Prince Jacques, and one daughter, Princess Gabriella.

Despite Gabriella entering the world a few moments before her brother, Jacques is in front of her in the line of succession, due to the rules in Monaco.

Prince Albert cared for his children in Monaco when his wife was away receiving treatment

Charlene has recently been reunited with her family in Monaco after spending almost a year recovering in South Africa, where she underwent multiple procedures for an ENT infection.

When Charlene was away, the children did not attend their school, L'Institution François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré, and home-schooled instead. It is unknown whether they will return to their private school or remain having lessons at the palace going forward.

The Danish twins have a liking for tennis

Over 800 miles away in Denmark there is another set of royal twins. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Crown Prince Frederik have nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The adorable siblings have taken on their father's love for sport, and their mother shared some snaps and footage on Instagram of the twins on the court at Gråsten Palace. She added the caption: "My husband's love for tennis has passed down to everyone." So cute!

The Danish royal family includes twins

The twins are pupils at Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup in northern Copenhagen, along with their other siblings, as Mary and Frederik are also parents to Prince Christian, 14, and Princess Isabella, 13.

With Kate Middleton not ruling out baby number four and admitting to feeling "broody" lately, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice on baby number one, you never know, there is still a chance for us to welcome twins into the British royal family!

