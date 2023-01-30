Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome baby girl! The couple met on Love Island

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fury who welcomed their first baby on 23 January.

Taking to Instagram, the loved-up couple shared a heartwarming family photograph to share their joyous news.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's Love Island journey

Loading the player...

In the touching black and white snap, Molly-Mae and Tommy could be seen cradling their bundle of joy inside a maternity suite. The jubilant couple appeared in high spirits as they posed for the camera with their new arrival.

Captioning their snapshot, Molly-Mae and her beau penned: "23/01/23," followed by a white heart emoji.

The happy couple with their baby daughter

Over on her Instagram Stories, the TV star shared a separate picture of herself snuggling her newborn. "One week old today," she penned, "I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me…"

READ: Molly-Mae Hague's baby shower outfit has a surprising link to Princess Kate - yes, really

MORE: Molly-Mae just revealed her go-to pregnancy skincare product and it's finally back in stock

She continued: "It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

Molly-Mae shared the news on Instagram

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

Fans and friends raced to congratulate the new parents, with one writing: "Congratulations darling, enjoy these precious moments," whilst a second remarked: " Sobbing. Congratulations you beautiful people. You deserve all the happiness."

"Congratulations. What a beautiful photo," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Congratulations angel, she's perfect".

Tommy enjoying a sweet moment with his little one

The duo, who met on ITV's Love Island in 2019, finished as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea. The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, with the lovebirds buying their dream home back in March 2022.

And much to the delight of curious fans, the influencer has been keeping her followers updated with their home's stunning renovation progress– we can't wait to see their little one's brand new nursery!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.