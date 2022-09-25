Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury expecting first baby - see adorable announcement The couple announced their pregnancy news in a surprise post

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who captured the hearts of the nation when they found love on ITV's Love Island in 2019, delighted fans as they shared their heartwarming pregnancy announcement with fans on Sunday. Sharing a throwback from their Love Island vows, Molly-Mae was pictured in tears as she said to her beau: "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."

The clip then switched to reveal the 23-year-old caressing her blossoming baby bump, while Tommy, also 23, kissed his girlfriend's tummy.

Doting fans were quick to react to the surprise news, rushing to share their delight and messages of congratulations for the couple.

Molly-Mae is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tommy

"Congratulations! Love these two - wishing you all the best," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I'm not crying you are."

"Hold on, I missed a chapter!" added a third fan, while a fourth comment read: "YES I've been waiting for this [heart emoji] Congratulations."

The couple have previously shared their plans to start a family, with Tommy sharing her dreams for a "big family" in a recent clip on Molly-Mae's YouTube channel.

Molly-Mae's pregnancy news comes just after the PLT Creative Director opened up about her seven-year battle with endometriosis in a YouTube video, explaining that: "From the age of 15 I knew something was really, really not right."

The couple shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post

"I cannot explain the levels of pains I've experienced in recent years through my period. I've nearly called an ambulance on multiple occasions because of the level of pain I was in," the influencer shared.

"I was fearful for my life. I'd ask myself: 'If I'm in this much agonising pain, what is happening in my body?' I'd wonder if I was going to see the next morning because the pain would always happen in the night. It was horrendous."

We're so happy for Molly-Mae and Tommy.

