Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome third child The Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret model are already parents-of-two

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are parents once again, having just welcomed another child together.

People reported that the two are officially parents of three with the birth of their newborn, already sharing Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four.

Victoria's Secret model Behati first announced her pregnancy back in September with a selfie of herself showing off her growing baby bump.

She has since then continued to proudly show off her pregnant belly even while her husband came under fire for allegations of cheating.

The Maroon 5 frontman was confronted with a series of TikTok videos alleging he'd been unfaithful to his wife.

He responded to them with a statement that said while he "did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Behati confirmed her pregnancy in September of last year

The model has largely stood by her husband, even jetting off to Las Vegas as he readied for a new residency with Maroon 5.

However, Behati has remained largely silent on the matter, choosing instead to focus her attention on her pregnancy, while Adam has remained largely absent from her social media since then as well.

She first broke her silence with another adorable photograph that highlighted her bump at the time, this one clad in multiple layers rather than a swimsuit.

She posted the picture of herself dressed in all-black, but it was just enough to highlight her growing bump with a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

The couple are already parents to two daughters

Hidden under several layers, it was clear that she was quite excited by the way it was growing as she set about on her day.

