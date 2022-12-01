Molly-Mae just revealed her go-to pregnancy skincare product and it's finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since announcing her first pregnancy back in September, Molly-Mae Hague has been candid about her journey into motherhood, revealing her highs and lows as well as advice for other expectant parents.

Most recently she took to Instagram Stories to share a holy grail skincare pregnancy product - and good news, it’s still available to shop!

The Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter is a rich moisturising cream packed full of natural plant-based active ingredients like avocado and argan oil. Intensely hydrating, it’s designed to soothe dry, itchy or uncomfortable skin and prevent stretch marks.

Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter (240ml), £24.50, Boots

"I've been keeping you up to date with the products I've been using through pregnancy for stretch marks and stuff," Molly-Mae, 23, said on camera. "I'm yet to try this but I'm super excited to, I've heard really amazing things."

Not just highly recommended across social media, the Mama Mio Tummy Rub Butter is featured on beauty retailer LookFantastic’s most recent Pregnancy Report. It read: 'This rich butter will not only stop the itching sensation caused by your growing tummy but will also help prevent stretch marks.'

The skincare product also receives glowing reviews on Boots, with one saying "I have loved using this tummy rub butter. Not only on my tummy but all over my body. I struggle to remember to apply cream every day, however, since using this product I have been reaching for it every morning as I love the smell. I love how moisturised my skin feels but doesn’t feel greasy in any way."

Since Molly-Mae’s mention, Google searches for Mama Mio have increased by over 5000%, so if you want to try it for yourself, you’ll need to get in there quickly.

