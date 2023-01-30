David Tennant's dramatic hair transformation by daughter, 3, leaves fans in stitches The Doctor Who actor looks rather dashing with his new look

As a parent, sometimes you just have to surrender yourself to your kids' funny games, and Doctor Who star David Tennant did just that on Sunday.

His wife, Georgia Tennant, shared two photos on her Instagram page showing her husband's funny hair transformation at the hands of his youngest child, Birdie, age three – and it's quite a look. In the first photo, we see David, 51, carrying little Birdie as she places her hands lovingly on her father's face. In photo two, we see David, alone and looking slightly worried, with his hair in little ponytails, modelling a selection of different coloured hairbows – he even has bows on his ears. Great job Birdie!

Georgia wrote: "They lure you in and then…" Of course, Georgia's social media followers found the photos most amusing, with TV presenter Fearne Cotton commenting: "Brilliant." One fan posted: "New Doctor Who outfit spoiler," while another said, "Birdie for David’s stylist."

The end result was brilliantly entertaining

A third follower wrote: "I wish to have a father like David in my next life." Another said: "God bless you for putting this on the internet where it can live on forever." We'd love to have been a fly on the wall during David's fabulous hair makeover.

David and Georgia, who share four children together as well as Georgia's son Ty form a previous relationship, celebrated Birdie's third birthday in October.

Little Birdie and David share a special moment

To mark the happy occasion, Greorgia shared an adorable snap of the pair snuggled up together in a car, which she captioned: "Very glad this is my kid because if they weren't, I'd be spending the whole time trying to be their friend and I may not be cool enough for that." The couple also celebrated their 11 year wedding anniversary in December, posting a funny snap of themselves looking fed up with each other! Georgia wrote: "11 years."

