Kate Ferdinand makes candid pregnancy confession after heartbreaking miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has admitted to feeling anxious during her pregnancy journey, just six months after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

The 31-year-old star, who shares two-year-old son, Cree, with her husband Rio, candidly revealed how the fear of miscarrying continues to weigh on her mind.

Speaking on her Blended podcast, the star explained: "I've been a bit nervous to share it because of my last miscarriage.

"It just makes the whole situation a little bit more… anxious, you're a little bit more worried and you're really hoping that it's gonna be ok. Although I do believe in sharing it, we've told our family and friends, there's still that element of doubt and worry, which I suppose you have throughout your whole pregnancy, but I’ve just been a little bit more cautious."

Kate shared a lovely photo with her fans

Elsewhere, Kate spoke about feeling ungrateful for "moaning" during her previous pregnancy. "In my last pregnancy, when I had a miscarriage, I moaned constantly," she said.

She went on to say: "I had a bad back, I had all these things going wrong… and then when, obviously, the miscarriage happened, I felt terrible for moaning and thinking now I was really ungrateful that I moaned the whole time."

The loved-up couple wed in 2019

Kate shared news of her surprise pregnancy over the weekend. And on Monday, the star delighted fans with a stunning black and white photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Alongside the touching snap, she penned: "Thank you so much for all of your lovely messages, we are all just so excited!

"So happy we've shared this with you, I've found it hard keeping this one quiet. So much to talk to you all about so I've recorded a short life update for you… the link is in my bio & insta stories."

The doting mother welcomed Cree in 2020

The blonde beauty's fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations! Lovely news," whilst a second remarked: "Congrats beautiful lady!! Absolutely glowing."

"Look amazing, perfect little bump," noted a third, and a fourth added: "So happy for you all."

Aside from little Cree, Kate is also a devoted stepmother to Rio's three children from his marriage to late wife Rebecca Ellison: Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 11.

