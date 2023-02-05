Did pregnant Stacey Solomon just reveal her baby girl's name? The Loose Women presenter is expecting her fifth child

Stacey Solomon is currently pregnant with her fifth child – and fans are convinced the former X Factor star may have let slip her baby girl's new name.

Ahead of her due date, Stacey, 33, enjoyed a relaxing DIY session crafting heartfelt decorations for her tot's nursery.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a sweet clip of her latest creation: an adorable cot mobile complete with cream felt clouds, a teddy bear in a teeny basket and giant pearlescent spheres.

"From mummy with love little one… [cloud emoji]. Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl," Stacey penned in her caption.

The pregnant star is a DIY queen

She continued: "She's very comfy apparently, letting me know who's boss already [laughing face emoji] Now just need to find a safe out of reach little cubby hole to put this in".

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on Stacey's use of pearls, with one writing: "By any chance are you going to call her Pearl," whilst a second chimed: "I'm guessing baby is going to be called Pearl".

Stacey with baby daughter, Rose

"Is this a clue to her name? Pearl," quizzed a third follower, and a fourth added: "Is her name perhaps going to be Pearl. Rose and Pearl".

Stacey's baby preparations come after the doting mother shared an exciting update regarding her due date. Over on Instagram, the star shared: "Hello February. Our little girl will officially be a February baby… Our little Aquarius."

She went on to say: "I love February. I think because of the start of longer days, brighter days, it's a nice short month. I feel like it's a little gateway month into spring… Happy February everyone [White heart emoji, cloud emoji]".

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in July 2022

Stacey shared news of her surprise pregnancy back in December alongside her husband, Joe Swash. The star – who is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, two-year-old Rex and baby daughter Rose – is set to welcome her third child with beau, Joe.

At the time, Stacey gushed: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way…

"A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash".

