Stacey Solomon issues heartfelt statement to fans days before giving birth The Tap to Tidy author is about to become a mother for the fifth time…

Stacey Solomon took to social media with a heartfelt message for fans just days before giving birth after watching her new show Sort Your Life Out with her closest family members at Pickle Cottage.

The star chatted away on her Instagram Stories with baby Rose in her arms and was beaming from ear to ear about the response from her loyal fans' major reaction to her new show.

She said: "I'm just sitting here and reading your messages and watching your stories, they're so nice. I genuinely love making Sort Your Life Out, I actually love doing it. It's one of the hardest shows I've ever had to make because it's proper physical graft. It was an intense week but I just fall in love with all the families, I love going through people's stuff, I love sorting it all out and it's something I'm just so passionate about it. So to see all your Stories and messages tonight is like the nicest feeling ever so thank you."

The star is married to Joe Swash

"It's made me want to get up tomorrow and sort my own life out to be honest. Every time I watch it , I'm like, 'Gosh, I'll be doing that in my own house.' Everyone's falling asleep down here because all the kids stayed up to watch it because it's on quite late. Rex is a mood right now just on top of the sofa asleep but yeah I just wanted to come and say thank you."

The presenter has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, and two-year-old Rex, and baby daughter Rose with husband Joe Swash.

The star's sweet words come just days before the singer is set to welcome her fifth child and has been delighting fans with regular updates from her pregnancy journey.

The star has been updating fans with news of her prenancy

Earlier this week she revealed that her energy levels have taken a dip whilst filming herself in the mirror indulging in a spot of self-care before heading to bed.

Stacey is glowing

She said: "I feel so gross at the minute. I'm just at that stage at the moment where I like actually can't breathe… and I'm so massive," she said.

She continued: "Look at my clothes, my poor pyjamas don't fit me, it's like a crop top at the minute. It won't go down, it doesn't matter what I do. I just feel like a sloth, like an absolute sloth right now. I want to just roll everywhere."

