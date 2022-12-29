Stacey Solomon confirms she is 8 months pregnant in stunning new update The TV star is expecting her fifth child!

Stacey Solomon delighted fans on Friday when she hinted at her due date alongside a stunning new baby bump photo.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a gorgeous portrait featuring her husband Joe Swash and their "new pickle," which is due this time next month.

In the heartwarming photo, Stacey, 33, looked radiant as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a grey Calvin Klein bra. Joe, 40, meanwhile, looked overjoyed as he gently held Stacey's hand and stared adoringly at his lover's bump.

Bursting with excitement, Stacey captioned her photos: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

The presenter is set to welcome her fifth child

She went on to say: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & make up queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover".

Fans raced to congratulate the duo, with one writing: "You were just made to be a mum and it makes me so happy to know another lil baby will get to have you guys as a family," whilst a second penned: "Oh I love how you kept this tucked under your heart for yourselves until now."

Stacey and her family live in a stunning Essex mansion

"Magical and so beautiful," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Oh wow! You look absolutely radiant."

Responding to fan comments, Stacey confirmed that she was pregnant when she tied the knot with Joe back in July. "For those saying you knew when we got married [laughing face emoji] well you could have let us know Poirot," she quipped.

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in July 2022

Stacey's surprising update comes after she first shared news of her pregnancy on Wednesday. The former X Factor contestant - who is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose - took to Instagram to share a touching video where she presented her husband with a positive pregnancy test.

In the caption, she wrote: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

