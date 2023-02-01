Pregnant Stacey Solomon talks due date in latest post The Loose Women star is expecting to give birth soon

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fifth child, her second daughter, and she's set to give birth any day now, as she confirmed in her latest Instagram post.

The presenter shared that she's happy that she will give birth this month in a sweet message about her little girl's impending arrival.

Uploading an image to her Instagram Stories that showed herself holding up a cup of tea with her bump in full view, Stacey started her caption: "Hello February. Our little girl will officially be a February baby… Our little Aquarius".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares details of her birth plan

Loading the player...

The Loose Women panellist went on: "I love February. I think because of the start of longer days, brighter days, it's a nice short month. I feel like it's a little gateway month into spring… Happy February everyone [White heart emoji, cloud emoji]".

Stacey only revealed her happy news in December, meaning she was pregnant when she and Joe tied the knot in July.

Stacey is expecting her fifth baby this month

Announcing the news on Instagram, the busy star – who is already a mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose – took to Instagram to share a touching video where she presented her husband with a positive pregnancy test.

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

SHOP: Stacey Solomon's genius Amazon buys – kitchen gadgets, homeware & more

In the caption, she wrote: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way…

Stacey is a doting mum

"A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash".

Recently, the star made a candid confession about how pregnancy was affecting her physically, writing: "I feel so gross at the minute.

"I'm just at that stage at the moment where I like actually can't breathe… and I'm so massive… I just feel like a sloth, like an absolute sloth right now. I want to just roll everywhere".

LISTEN: Today's best celebrity news in just 2 minutes