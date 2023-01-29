Pregnant Stacey Solomon glows in bump-revealing dress days before giving birth Stacey looked radiant at her baby shower with her sisters, bridesmaid Mrs Hinch and closest friends.

Stacey Solomon is just days away from giving birth to her fifth child after she and her husband Joe Swash kept the news they were expecting private for eight months.

On Sunday, the Loose Women presenter shared photographs from her intimate baby shower held at her £1.2 million home Pickle Cottage. Stacey looked positively radiant in an off-the-shoulder baby pink bodycon dress that showed off her blossoming bump, styling her hair in voluminous princess curls for the celebration. Take a look at her heartwarming day in the video below...

The Sort Your Life Out star was joined by her sisters and closest friends, including her bridesmaid Sophie Hinchcliffe, known by her fans as Mrs Hinch. The cleaning influencer donned a cosy knit dress and oversized belt for the wholesome occasion.

Stacey was beaming in the photographs alongside her friends who fondly placed their hands on her bump, while Sophie penned in the comments: "The most beautiful day for our @staceysolomon, spent with the most beautiful girls! Love you all I'm still cracking up about our doppelgangers to be fair and my dirty taste in music."

Stacey was joined by Mrs Hinch (left) her sister Jemma and friend Charlotte

Sharing details of the day, Stacey wrote: "My sister surprised me and got our family and bestest friends into the kitchen yesterday to celebrate our newest baby girl… can’t leave close proximity of the house now until the main event."

The soon-to-be mother-of-five told fans she didn’t organise anything because she didn't think she would have enough time to celebrate before her baby arrived, adding that she was "so grateful" to have been able to celebrate her "blessings."

Pregnant Stacey looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder pink dress

The presenter is already a proud mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose.

While the couple previously shared that Rose would be their last, Stacey and Joe surprised fans with their shock pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Stacey wrote: "So grateful and cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

