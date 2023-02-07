Bill Hudson's complicated relationship with his children with Goldie Hawn explained The ex-husband of Cindy Williams is a father of five

Bill Hudson has had a difficult relationship with his children over the years, although none more so than his eldest two.

The actor was married to Goldie Hawn from 1976-82 and they had two kids together, actors Kate and Oliver Hudson, and their bond has seen its ups and downs.

While the family were close during their childhood, following Goldie and Bill's divorce and her growing relationship with Kurt Russell, things began to change.

The actress maintained that her ex-husband was an "absentee father" in earlier interviews, which Kate and Oliver also corroborated.

However, it all came to a head in 2015 after Oliver shared a photograph on social media on Father's Day of himself and Kate with Bill, captioning it: "Happy abandonment day."

Bill gave an interview to The Mail in which he spoke out against his kids and ex-wife, saying: "Goldie wanted to create this myth of a perfect family with Kurt and she wanted me out."

Goldie and Bill's tough divorce made their custody situations difficult

Of his children, he stated: "I say to them now, 'I set you free'. I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own.

"I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

He even claimed that their relationship was much closer than advertised, including frequent visits and calls, which Goldie prevented.

The relationship between them remained terse for several years, and while Kate has maintained that her bond with him is still rocky, Oliver has clarified that he's on the road to mending it, and that has remained to this day.

The close-knit Hollywood family has had its ups and downs

Speaking with Larry King Now in 2018, he said of the Father's Day Instagram post that Bill was "hurt by it".

"I called him and we got on the phone and talked. It was really productive. Then we saw each other, had breakfast and it was the first time I had seen him in 12 years and it was really amazing to see him. We talked it out and we had a really great three-hour conversation."

