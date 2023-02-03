Goldie Hawn surrounded by children in heartwarming photo for important reason The Overboard actress was promoting her not-for-profit MindUP

Goldie Hawn has been pictured visiting the children of a school in New York on Thursday as part of her work for the children's mental health organization MindUP.

The actress, who has opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in the past, was pictured hanging out with the Queens-based kids and their teachers in photos later posted on the organization's Instagram.

Goldie's MindUP initiative is a program aimed at helping train teachers and schools to have the skills to create a learning environment which supports children's mental fitness. MindUP is a part of the larger Goldie Hawn Foundation, a not-for-profit organization set up by the actress in 2003.

MindUP shared the lovely images of Goldie visiting the school children along with the caption: "There’s nothing we love more than visiting our #MindUP schools! Our team + founder @goldiehawn were lucky to spend the day [at schools] @psis295q and @bleekerpride yesterday in Queens."

Discussing Goldie's opportunity on Thursday to see the MindUP curriculum and training in practice, they continued: "We were truly honored and humbled to witness all the work they have been doing with MindUP and the impact it has on their students and teachers.

"Thank you @uftny @nycschools @nycschoolsd25 @d29shines for such an amazing day," the caption finished.

Goldie, who with her long-term partner Kurt Russell is a proud parent and grandparent, shared MindUP's post on her Instagram story along with a love hearts sticker.

The actress regularly takes to the stage to promote better mental health support

The Overboard star takes her work to improve children's mental fitness through MindUP seriously. In September 2022, she took part in the Concordia Annual Summit in New York, where prominent public figures around the world, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, spoke about the world's most pressing issues.

Since its inception, MindUP – which is a global initiative – has trained over 150,000 teachers and served millions of children across 12 countries.

