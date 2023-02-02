Everything Kate and Oliver Hudson have said about their relationship with Bill Hudson's other kids The famous sibling pair have half-siblings from their mom Goldie Hawn as well as from Bill Hudson

Siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson come from Hollywood royalty, and with Goldie Hawn as their mom, the spotlight has always been on them from an early age. Particularly the focus has been their dad, Bill Hudson, more specifically their relationship with him, or lack thereof.

The siblings have never shied away from maintaining that they consider Kurt Russell, Goldie's partner since 1983, their "Pa," and the man who raised them.

They also haven't shied away from reflecting on their estranged relationship with Bill, and in 2015, Oliver infamously shared a photo on Father's Day of him and his sister with Bill, which he captioned: "Happy abandonment day."

Bill's ex-wife was Cindy Williams, of Laverne & Shirley fame, who passed away on January 25th. The former couple were married for eighteen years, two years after him and Goldie split. Together they had two children, Emily and Zachary Hudson, two of Kate and Oliver's four half siblings, the third being Wyatt Russell, Goldie and Kurt's only child, and Lalania Hudson, who Bill had with Caroline Graham in 2006.

Kate and Oliver appear to not have a relationship with any of them other than Wyatt, who grew up with them, but in a 2021 episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress confessed she wishes they did.

Speaking with her brother as the two spoke about different family dynamics, she admitted: "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad. I've been thinking a lot about Dad."

Oliver and Kate were raised by Kurt, he started dating Goldie in 1983 and they had son Wyatt Russell in 1986

She explained: "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships, and we're sitting here like, 'We've got the best family, we're so great,' and yet we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four, she said."

Kate went viral over the summer for a heartfelt tribute she shared to her "Pa"

Kate further detailed that as everyone got older, she felt more inclined to reconnect with them, saying: "It would be nice to connect a little bit – especially with my sisters."

"So I've been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit," she reflected.

