Kelly Ripa's son likened to major celebrity as he reveals unique look The Live! host shares her three grown children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's son Michael sparked a conversation among his social media followers on Friday when he shared a snapshot of himself in New York.

The aspiring filmmaker took to Instagram with an image of himself walking through New York City.

He wore a long, dark coat and sunglasses as he peaked out from behind a lamppost. Michael - whose hair is getting longer by the minute - captioned the post: "What are u looking at?"

His fans immediately began commenting and couldn't help but notice the resemblance to Keanu Reeves in the movie, The Matrix.

"Is that the new Neo?" asked one, making reference to Keanu's character in the sci-fi flick. "Matrix 2023?" another quipped.

Even Michael's famous mom, Kelly, chimed in and remarked: "Paparazzi?"

Michael appeared to have reposted a paparazzi shot of himself

The 25-year-old is carving out a career in the entertainment industry and while he's currently working behind the camera, he's been in front of it too.

Michael recently shared a throwback to a major moment in his career - his first acting project alongside his father, Mark Consuelos.

He shared a behind-the-scenes snap from his time on Riverdale, playing a younger version of his father's character, Hiram Lodge.

Michael's look was compared to Keanu Reeves' character in The Matrix

The image showed his father lying down motionless while Michael chatted to the show producer James DeWille. He wrote in the caption: "Fond memories with dad."

Both Kelly and Michael took to the comments section, each dropping a string of crying with laughter emojis. Michael then responded to his mom's reply, admitting: "@kellyripa I was scared I was gonna have a hard time with that scene. Then he started snoring."

Michael looks a lot like his dad, Mark

Kelly - who is also a mom to Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 - has previously spoken about the importance of her three children paving their own way in the working world.

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she said. "We work and we expect our kids to as well."

