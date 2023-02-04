Joaquin Consuelos takes on huge sporting challenge at college as famous dad watches on The Live! host and her husband Mark Consuelos are incredibly supportive of their children

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin is a teen who is dedicated to his craft. The 19-year-old has made his mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, proud by being accepted onto the wrestling program at college in Michigan.

And on Friday, the Riverdale actor took to Instagram to showcase Joaquin's latest achievement.

Mark added clips to his stories which showed Joaquin walking onto an American football stadium where a wrestling ring had been erected.

The teen walked confidently onto the enormous field as Mark filmed from the stands. Wearing his team tracksuit, Joaquin, marched with purpose into the stadium.

Mark didn't reveal if Kelly was with him, but the couple flew to Michigan the weekend before to cheer Joaquin on.

They regularly visit their youngest child, who is the only one of their children to go to college in another state.

Mark was in Michigan to cheer Joaquin along

They felt extra admiration for Joaquin when he earned a place there as he is "profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic".

Kelly wrote about her son's dyslexia and dysgraphia in her book Live Wire, noting that she noticed the conditions when he struggled with reading and writing during childhood.

They enrolled him in a school to aid those with learning disabilities, which she stated made all the difference and saw him "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it."

Kelly and Mark's three children are growing up fast

He eventually graduated in 2021 from the school Honors Society, also winning achievement awards in math, art, and science and ultimately headed off to Michigan to join their renowned wrestling team.

