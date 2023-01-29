Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos' unexpected concerns regarding his famous parents The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three grown-up children - and her firstborn, Michael Consuelos, is marking a name for himself in the public eye.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's 25-year-old son is a talented actor in his own right, and recently opened up about growing up with his famous parents in an interview with People.

The Let's Get Physical star told the publication when asked whether or not he was embarrassed by his famous parents antics on social media: "I've always kind of maintained that my parents are cooler than me, so they don't really embarrass me. If anything, I'm worried about embarrassing them. But I've always taken what they do and who thy are with a lot of pride. I feel like I've won the jackpot."

Kelly and Mark are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Lola and 19-year-old son Joaquin.

The couple became empty nesters in 2021 when Joaquin became the last of their children to leave home to attend university.

Michael, meanwhile, lives the nearest to his mom and dad over in Brooklyn, and regularly comes back to visit his family home in the Upper East Side.

Lola is currently living the furthest away from her famous family as she is studying abroad in London.

Kelly Ripa's oldest son Michael admitted he doesn't want to embarrass his famous parents

Joaquin is at the University of Michigan, and his parents often go and visit him, most recently doing so this weekend.

Michael's career is going from strength to strength. He played the younger Hiram Lodge in Riverdale while working with his dad Mark.

His latest project, Let's Get Physical, meanwhile, is a Lifetime movie that was backed by Milojo Productions, Kelly and Mark's production company.

Kelly and Mark share three children together

Speaking with People Magazine ahead of the film's release, the young star opened up about what his acting journey has been like, and how grateful he is for his parents' help. "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he said of his role.

He also added: "Also, you know, it was offered to me – and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me." Though he did have his parents help when it came to casting, he maintained that's about as hands-on as they were, admitting that they are in no way "momagers."

