Stacey Solomon’s birth announcements have the sweetest coincidence

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day now - but did you know her previous birth announcements with her son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, share the sweetest coincidence?

It turns out that the little ones' big days both fall on birthdays already in the family, with Rose and her adoring mum Stacey sharing their big day on 4 October and her older brother Rex's birthday twins with his grandmother's, Fiona Solomon, falling on 23 May.

The Loose Women star, 33, revealed the heartwarming connection to fans in respective Instagram posts around the time they were born.

Baby Rose surrounded by her family

Announcing baby Rose's birth in 2021, Stacey penned: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy's birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

The couple revealed their daughter's name the next day, telling fans: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose."

With older brother Rex, who was born earlier than expected, the former X-Factor contestant waited until his due date to announce his name and the sweet connection to his grandma.

Little Rex arrived early

On a sweet photo of her little bundle, Stacey revealed: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name."

Stacey is days away from giving birth

She added: "It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post-birth-related reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date."

The couple's birth announcement two weeks prior came from Joe on his Instagram page beside a personal photo of Stacey post-birth holding newborn Rex in her arms.

