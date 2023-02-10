Stacey Solomon's delayed announcement of baby son's name explained The Loose Women star is married to TV's Joe Swash

TV star Stacey Solomon is a devoted mother to her four children, Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, two-year-old Rex, and one-year-old baby girl Rose.

The Loose Women panelist shares her youngest two children with her actor and TV presenter husband Joe Swash, and the couple are currently awaiting the birth of their third child together, another girl.

When Stacey and Joe welcomed their son Rex in 2019, fans had to wait two weeks to hear the name the couple had chosen for their baby boy – and the reason is so touching.

Rex was born on Thursday 23 May 2019 but the famous parents didn't tell the world about his name until 7 June.

At the time, Stacey revealed her son's name in an Instagram post, writing: "Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday. Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name."

She added: "It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date."

The couple's birth announcement two weeks prior came from Joe on his Instagram page beside a personal photo of Stacey post-birth holding newborn Rex in her arms.

Joe posted: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

"We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

Fans are now eagerly awaiting news of the arrival of Stacey and Joe's new baby and to find out what they have named her!

