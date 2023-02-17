Every time we've caught a glimpse of Stacey Dooley's baby girl Minnie Strictly star Stacey welcomed her daughter in January

Stacey Dooley and her partner, Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton, are enjoying those first few weeks with their newborn baby girl Minnie.

The couple, who met on the BBC1 dance show, welcomed their daughter on 10 January, and since then have largely kept her out of the public eye as they adjust to life as a family of three.

However, Stacey and Kevin have shared a small number of video clips and photos of their new bundle of joy with their Instagram fans. Take a look…

Stacey Dooley's first photo with baby Minnie

The new mum shared this cool photo with her Instagram followers, stepping out in matching animal print.

Stacey looked stylish in a cosy leopard print faux fur coat while Minnie was a real cutie-pie in a leopard print onesie and a fluffy beige overcoat. In her caption, Stacey simply penned: "#bffs".

Kevin Clifton holds baby Minnie

This was the cutest post from Stacey to pay tribute to her boyfriend on Valentine's Day. Doting dad Kevin was seen rocking his baby girl as he gazed into her eyes.

Stacey gushed: "My Valentines [heart emoji] The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky." She continued: "To the best dad and man in the world… Happy vally's darlin. Ps… You're on nights when you get home from tour."

Baby Minnie's first holiday

Kevin shared this romantic clip of Stacey and Minnie, writing: "Happy Valentines Day to my favourite girls in the world @sjdooley and our little girl Minnie. My Everything," with four heart emojis.

Stacey commented on the photo, telling Kevin: "We [heart emoji] you."

Over on her own Instagram page, the documentary maker mum shared pretty photos of their holiday location, revealing: "We ran away to Cornwall for a week. It was honestly SUCH a treat. There was zero hassle, zero pressure… just a slow, easy little staycay. "

We stayed in The Seamist... SUPER comfy and such beautiful views. Was delighted. @beachretreats … ta so so much. We got to take Minnie down to the water… Loved it."