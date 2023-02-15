Strictly's Stacey Dooley is every new mum in relatable post after baby Minnie's birth The former Strictly star gave a rare insight into her home life

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has shared the most relatable Instagram post about life with her baby girl Minnie, who she shares with her partner, Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton.

The couple welcomed their first baby together on 10 January, and like all new parents, are in the midst of those crazy newborn days juggling feeding, nappy changes and that elusive thing called sleep.

WATCH: New dad Kevin beams as he holds his daughter...

On Tuesday, Stacey, 35, posted a clip to her social media of her photo on a Clairol hair dye kit, in which she looked ultra-glamorous with her flowing red hair.

Stacey's relatable post

The picture clearly seemed like a world away to the new mum, who is likely experiencing huge sleep deprivation and a lack of me-time.

The TV star commented: "It would take approx 1500 hours in glam to look like this rn." Kevin also shared the clip on his Instagram, with Stacey commenting: "Remember those bagless eyes?"

Stacey, we get it. Those first few weeks with a newborn are wonderful yet so tough - there's barely any time to even grab a shower and get dressed, let alone glam up with makeup and get your hair done.

On Valentine's Day, Stacey shared a special tribute to her boyfriend and daughter, posting a heartwarming clip of Kevin cradling the adorable Minnie with a look of the most doting look on his face.

The devoted dad, 40, could be seen gently rocking his tot as he comforted little Minnie at home. Their daughter looked angelic in a personalised cream knitted jumper emblazoned with 'Minnie' in pink wool.

Stacey gushed: "My Valentines [heart emoji] The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky."

She continued: "To the best dad and man in the world… Happy vally's darlin. Ps… You're on nights when you get home from tour."

