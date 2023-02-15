Stacey Dooley shares idyllic glimpse into first family holiday with baby Minnie Stacey and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton are first-time parents

Stacey Dooley and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton only welcomed their first child, baby Minnie, a few weeks ago, but she's already enjoyed her first holiday, as the redheaded presenter revealed on Wednesday.

A few days after she opened up about her feelings about Kevin's most recent ex, fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer, Stacey took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the family break.

She shared with fans: "We ran away to Cornwall for a week. It was honestly SUCH a treat. There was zero hassle, zero pressure… just a slow, easy little staycay.

"We stayed in The Seamist... SUPER comfy and such beautiful views. Was delighted. @beachretreats … ta so so much.

"We got to take Minnie down to the water… Loved it. #ad #beachretreats #seamist #gifted #giftedstay".

Stacey's photos showed a delightful cottage with the sea in the background, a minimalist living room and an outdoor shower.

Stacey shared photos from her break with Kevin and baby Minnie

On her Instagram Stories the new mum shared a picture of a delicious dining room spread, which she captioned: "It meant we could hang out with Kev whilst he was working… We hung out in the garden and had breakfast with the doors open".

The former Strictly contestant's fans were delighted for her, with one commenting: "Good for you Stace, such precious times when they're so new!

"I was in my pjs for a year and still ain't done my thank you cards for their baby gifts (my girls are 23 and 15)".

Stacey and her family enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall

Others agreed that the beach made for the perfect break, writing: "Well done, my happy place the beach x," and: "Heaven, looks like the perfect place for some quality family downtime".

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin met on the set of Strictly in 2018, shortly after the professional dancer's third marriage ended.

After dancing to victory, they fell in love, moved in together and last year, announced that they were expecting their first baby.

