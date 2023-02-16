Everything new mum Stacey Dooley has said about marrying boyfriend Kevin Clifton Will Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton tie the knot?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton must be on cloud nine right now after they welcomed their baby daughter Minnie, but will the couple be tying the knot anytime soon?

It sounds like they won't be after Stacey expressed some reluctance to marry her beau, who has already been married three times. In 2021, on her show Stacey Sleeps Over, the presenter explained her hesitation after spending time with Tradwives, women who have given up their careers in order to look after their husband and children.

"Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

Last year, when PA Media asked the documentary maker if wedding bells were on the horizons, Stacey explained: "I'm not desperate to get married but if I am, you will be the first to know. Of course, [marriage] works for some people but it's not something that I need."

Despite this, fans have still called on the pair to get hitched, with many hoping that Kevin might be popping the question following Stacey's birthday party last year.

Stacey has opened up about her thoughts on marrying Kevin

Although Stacey and Kevin don't appear to be in a hurry to get hitched, Kevin has been married three times previously.

His first wife, who he married in 2003, is rumoured to be his former professional dance partner, Anna Melnikova, but the pair went their separate ways after he "turned away" from a dancing opportunity. "My parents believed we could win without it, but I wanted to walk away from the whole thing," he explained. "My wife divorced me because it was her life."

Kevin next married in 2007 to dance partner Clare Craze, but the pair had "drifted apart" by 2010 before finalising their divorce in 2013.

His third wife is current Strictly star Karen Hauer, with the pair tying the knot in 2015. Despite their split in 2018, the former couple are still close with Karen explaining: "Dance is how we came together and is what glues together. We're still the best of friends and we still have a lot of love and respect for each other."

