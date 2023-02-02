Strictly's Stacey Dooley supported with baby Minnie while Kevin Clifton is on tour Stacey and Strictly star Kevin welcomed their baby in January

New mum Stacey Dooley has been photographed out and about with her newborn daughter, Minnie, pushing her baby girl in a pram while partner Kevin Clifton is away with work.

Fans may have been wondering who is supporting the TV presenter while Minnie's dad Kevin is touring the UK with Strictly Ballroom: The Musical tour, and the new photos reveal that a close family member is helping out Stacey as she adjusts to motherhood.

In the new photos, Stacey is seen pushing her beige buggy down a London street wearing a black hoodie, brown camouflage trousers and dark sunglasses. The star is accompanied by her mum, Di, who looks to be a great support as they stroll along together.

The mum and daughter are known to have a close relationship, so we imagine Di is helping Stacey care for baby Minnie and passing on her own mothering knowledge and advice.

Back in 2019, Stacey and Di posed together for a beautiful Mother's Day photoshoot by celebrity photographer Rankin. Di rests lovingly on her daughter's shoulder in the sweet snaps.

These latest pictures of Stacey with Minnie are the first time we've seen the TV star out in public since she and Kevin welcomed their child in January.

The couple announced the happy news on their Instagram pages, with Stacey posting: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev."

Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x".

The Strictly dancer dad also revealed that Minnie was born whilst a cover of My Girl was playing, but the sweetest part is that the singer, Tommy Blaize, is part of the Strictly family and performs the live vocals for the show.

Captioning a screenshot of the song's artwork on his Instagram account, Kevin penned: "@tommyblaizeofficial [red love heart emoji]. The song that was playing as Minnie was born."

The beautiful song is one of many that feature on Minnie's own personal playlist which proud mum Stacey revealed to 1.1 million her followers.

