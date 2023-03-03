Paris Hilton reveals detailed plans for baby number two The A-list celebrity opened up during a Paris: The Memoir promoting livestream

Paris Hilton has revealed all the details about her and her husband Carter Reum's plans for baby number two.

The Hilton heiress, who welcomed the couple's first baby, Phoenix, via surrogacy in January 2023, revealed during a livestream she held to promote her new book, Paris: The Memoir that she was already undergoing IVF treatment to prepare for having another baby.

Also during the livestream, Paris opened up about what she and Carter are hoping to have for their second baby. Discussing the baby's gender, the 42-year-old revealed: "I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day."

She then went on to reveal her dream name for their future daughter: London. "It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," Pairs explained.

Paris and her husband Carter

Later in the livestream she told her fans: "I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London – I love that name for my daughter."

But then Paris opened up that choosing the name Phoenix had been more difficult for the couple: "For a boy, it was hard to pick because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name," the socialite star said.

"Like Ibiza would be so weird as a kids' name, Vegas would be weird," Paris continued. "It’s difficult to find a cool name that’s a city for a boy."

Paris dazzling at the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party in February

But then the A-list media personality revealed how she eventually found the right names for her future children: "I thought Phoenix, Paris and London sound amazing together."

The successful businesswoman and author isn't ruling out a third baby for the pair either, but she admitted she and Carter are less prepared. Speaking to her livestream audience Paris said: "If we have a third baby, I don’t know what [name to choose] so put it in the comments.

"Any ideas for a girl or a boy that’s a city, country or a state," she challenged her audience. For now though, while the couple prepare for hopefully welcoming a second child in the near future, they are happily enjoying time with their first.

"Phoenix is my world," Paris told her followers. "And I am just so excited for everything - all the memories to come, like the tooth fairy and Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny and, I don’t know, there’s just so many memories that I can’t wait for," she gushed.

