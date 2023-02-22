Paris Hilton reveals her baby boy's name The star welcomed her first son with her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has revealed her baby boy's name, a month after announcing the arrival of her first child with husband Carter Reum.

The star announced the exciting news that she had become a mom, welcoming her baby boy through surrogacy, with a post on Instagram in which she is holding his little hand.

Now she has taken to Instagram yet again to reveal her son's name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Paris shared the news with an Instagram Reel, in which she simultaneously announced her forthcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, out on March 14.

Reading an excerpt from the upcoming book, she says: "We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map."

She added: "Looking for something to do with Paris and London," before explaining: "Phoenix has a few pop culture reference points, but more important, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again."

The star announced both her baby's name and that she has an upcoming memoir

Paris further said: "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives, and that this should give us great hope for the future."

Fans were quick to gush over the couples' name choice for their first born, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Love the name Phoenix. You guys did a good one for him," and: "Love it!!!! Beautiful name and it suits you so well!" as well as: "I'm so happy for you and Carter! I absolutely love the name Phoenix," plus another fan added: "Love his name and its meaning."

Paris and Carter have given few glimpses into life as first time parents

Paris announced on January 24th that she and Carter had welcomed their first son in an Instagram which she captioned with: "You are already loved beyond words," alongside a blue heart emoji."

The two, though they were friends for several years before getting together romantically, were first linked to one another in late 2019, and tied the knot in November of 2021.

