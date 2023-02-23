Paris Hilton: Why I didn't tell mom Kathy about baby boy 'for a week' after birth Paris and husband Carter Reum kept their newborn's birth a secret

Paris Hilton can really keep a secret. The world-famous socialite, 42, waited a week to tell her mom Kathy Hilton about the arrival of her first child, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who was born via surrogate last month.

The new mom decided to keep the news between herself and husband Carter Reum, admitting that so much of her "life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine".

"Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," the DJ and mogul revealed on her podcast This Is Paris, adding: "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together."

The Simple Life star continued: "When we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only. Because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous because if you tell a person, then they tell someone, and all the sudden, it's in TMZ or Page Six, and I've had enough of my life like that.

"So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently."

Carter, also 42, is already a dad to 10-year-old daugher Evie whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend actress Laura Bellizzi.

Kathy has four children and six grandchildren

But when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy did finally meet her grandson, it was a "priceless" moment.

"When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face," Paris shared. "She was so surprised — just the look on her face, it was priceless."

Phoenix is Kathy's sixth grandchild; her daughter Nicky has three children and son Barron has two.

Paris and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy, and announced the news on January 24. The former reality star posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram of her hand cradling a newborn's hand. Paris' nails were painted baby blue and her caption included a blue heart emoji and the words: "You are already loved beyond words."

The birth of Phoenix came three months after Paris dismissed comments made by her mom who claimed Paris was struggling to conceive.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote. "The truth is, my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Paris and Carter wed in 2021

Paris and Carter wed in 2021 and HELLO! had the exclusive first look at their wedding.

Our exclusive images reveal all the unrivalled details from the couple's spectacular marriage ceremony including the star-studded guestlist, the bride's four beautiful wedding gowns, and the emotional vows the couple shared, with Carter whispering "you look stunning" to his glamorous bride after he caught his first glimpse as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, Rick Hilton.

