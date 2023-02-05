Paris Hilton shares personal milestone following baby son's arrival - and fans can relate The Simple Life star is a doting mother

Paris Hilton has been on cloud nine following the arrival of her baby son, who she shares with husband Carter Reum.

MOST READ: NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen shares heartfelt tribute to co-star following departure

And on Saturday, The Simple Life star shared a new parenting update with fans - something many could relate to!

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother posted a series of picture of her and Carter dressed up ready for a night out. "Mom and Dad's first night out," she captioned the image.

VIDEO: Paris Hilton's incredible love story with Carter Reum

Loading the player...

"Only new parents know how special this is," one fan remarked, while another wrote: "The most beautiful couple." A third added: "I'm so happy for you guys."

POPULAR: Pauley Perrette's bold new look delights fans as she returns to social media

MORE: Today hosts band together for emotional farewell to much-loved colleague

Paris announced the arrival of her baby son on social media on January 25, posting a picture of her newborn's hands, alongside the caption: "You are already loved beyond words."

Speaking to People magazine regarding the birth of their first child, the American heiress said: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum went on their first date night following the arrival of their son

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

MOST READ: NCIS confirm return of well-loved character - and fans can't wait!

POPULAR: Amy Robach and David Muir's relationship amid 20/20 shake-up

Paris and Carter have known each other for over 15 years, but only began dating a few years ago.

The couple reconnected through a friend in 2019 and began their romantic relationship soon after.

In November 2021, they were married at a lavish Bel Air-based ceremony in which Paris donned not one but seven unique dresses.

Paris and Carter are doting parents to a baby son

The couple shared their marriage photos exclusively with HELLO!. Speaking to People in 2022, Paris said of her relationship with Carter: "I'm just so happy. He's so kind and so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant. He's just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much. He just makes me feel like a princess every single day, and I'm so excited for our family starting next year."

READ: Kelly Ripa's surprise injury following trip to see son Joaquin revealed

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Paris and Carter celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November 2022 by throwing an epic party in Santa Monica that was just as luxurious and star-studded as their wedding.

For the party, which she titled Adventures in Slivingland, Paris took over the iconic Santa Monica Pier, and guests included DJs Zedd and Diplo, her mom Kathy, her sister Nicky Hilton, Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck, Ryan Phillippe, as well as Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.