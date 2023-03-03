Victoria Beckham's rarely-seen influencer niece is a total mini me Victoria Beckham's niece Libby looks just like her aunt

When it comes to famous families, the Beckhams rule the roost. David and Victoria Beckham made a name for themselves back in the 2000s, and now their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have embraced the limelight in their own individual ways.

The Beckhams are due to be making an appearance at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday afternoon, but the invites aren't always restricted to the former Spice Girl's five family members. Previously, Victoria's niece Libby Adams has been in attendance for her beautiful shows, a snippet of which you can watch below – and she is a total mini-me of the designer.

Libby is the daughter of Victoria's younger sister, Louise Adams. Like her sister Victoria, Louise is a mother to four children: Liberty, Tallulah, Finlay and Quincy.

With Libby's olive skin, dark features, Victoria-esque poise and sleek style, it's easy to see that the Adams-Beckham genes are strong.

From time to time, Libby makes the odd appearance on her cousins Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz's Instagram feeds, yet she likes to keep a low profile compared to her relatives.

However, that hasn’t stopped the star from racking up over 60,000 followers on social media and securing in-demand tickets to her aunt's shows, where she is expected to sit front row alongside her cousins.

Libby was also one of the lucky bridesmaids at Brooklyn and Nicola's incredible star-studded wedding in Florida last year. She is especially close to Brooklyn, and the two have snapped mirror selfies together which were subsequently shared with fans online. The two also share a passion for photography, and Libby has curated her own photography portfolio via Instagram.

We're hoping to see more of Libby as Brooklyn's 24th birthday is right around the corner and the budding chef is sure to be inundated with family messages on social media. Plus, with Victoria's show, Libby could be spotted in the crowd.

