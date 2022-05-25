Victoria Beckham delights fans with photo of rarely-seen family member The mum-of-four took to Instagram

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are instantly recognisable across the globe.

But this week, the mum-of-four shared a photo of one of the rarely-seen members of her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Victoria posted a rare snapshot of her niece, Libby Adams.

The image was taken in Miami, Florida and shows Libby on a boat, looking straight at the camera, and dressed in a black bikini top and crocheted cover-up. "Happy Birthday @libbyadams," proud aunt Victoria wrote. "We all love you so much, kisses xx."

Victoria took to Instagram to celebrate niece Libby's birthday

Libby is the daughter of Victoria's younger sister, Louise Adams. Like her sister Victoria, Louise is a mother to four children: Liberty, Tallulah, Finlay and Quincy.

Libby is especially close to her cousin Brooklyn. Just last month, she was spotted enjoying a night out in London with the eldest Beckham boy and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Libby is especially close to cousin Brooklyn

She was also one of the lucky bridesmaids at Brooklyn and Nicola's incredible star-studded wedding in Florida last month.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Victoria opened up about the special event, and admitted she was "very emotional".

Victoria admitted she was "very emotional" at her son's wedding

The 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful."

For the occasion, fashion designer Victoria opted for a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style.

Brooklyn and Nicola were married on 9 April

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four said of her outfit. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Her daughter Harper was the perfect bridesmaid, and Victoria confirmed that her "angelic, sweet and simple" dress was Nicola's vision.

