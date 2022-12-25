Victoria Beckham defends herself over controversial photo with daughter Harper One of HELLO!'s most popular stories of 2022

Victoria Beckham caused quite the fan reaction this year when she shared a photo of herself and her 11-year-old daughter Harper Seven on Instagram for Mother's Day.

The fashion designer's post became one of HELLO!'s most read stories of 2022, as Victoria's followers rushed to comment on the controversial picture which showed Harper holding what appeared to be a glass of wine – but there's more to the snap than meets the eye...

WATCH: David Beckham shares adorable video of daughter Harper playing football

The 48-year-old star was pictured with her daughter wearing a stunning strappy leopard-print dress.

Victoria teased her brunette tresses into a sleek low bun, sporting a slick metallic manicure and fresh eyelash extensions for the glamorous snap.

Victoria shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Copying her mum, Victoria's mini-me Harper looked equally as chic in a ruffled white dress, beaming at the camera as the mother-daughter duo both held large wine glasses in front of their face.

"Wishing all the mummies out there a happy Mother’s Day xx kisses from me, @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham #HarperSeven," penned Victoria, adding a string of pink heart emojis.

Fans were quick to react to Victoria's post, which also included a series of photos of her daughter soaking up the sun in the pool on holiday.

Noticing Victoria's photo of Harper holding a glass of what appeared to be wine, one fan wrote: "Happy Mothers Day. Nothing wrong with letting the children have a drop of the good stuff."

Harper looked so cute alongside mum Victoria as they posed in a pool

Divided over the controversial post, another fan replied: "Really? At that age?"

"Is Harper drinking wine?!" a third concerned fan asked.

Responding to comments, Victoria added: "(And Harper is drinking juice, not wine!!)," beneath her post.

"Love it, Happy Mother’s Day. I loved that you clarified what Harper was drinking [laughing emoji] I thought it was maybe a Chateauneuf du-Pape."

Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn

Victoria and David share an incredibly close bond with all four of their children and often thrill fans with public declarations of love for their family.

It was a big year for the Beckhams, who saw Brooklyn, Victoria and David's 23-year-old son, marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz in spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

