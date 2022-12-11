Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper cosies up to brother Romeo amid their dad David's absence The football legend missed out on the family celebrations

While David Beckham witnessed England's heartbreaking defeat at the 2022 World Cup with his head in his hands on Saturday night, his wife Victoria enjoyed a wholesome evening with her family.

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from her glamorous family evening, the fashion designer kept it casual in a cosy knitted roll-neck jumper in a festive teal hue. VB was joined by her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, as well as her sister Louise and nieces Liberty-May and Tallulah.

Romeo, Harper and Cruz were also there to join in the fun, with Victoria sharing the most heartwarming photograph of her youngest cosying up to her brother.

Harper looked so grown up as she donned a sporty grey marl hoodie and wore her glossy honey-blonde tresses in neat plaits. The 11-year-old wrapped her arms around her 20-year-old brother Romeo, who styled a cream Borg fleece and an edgy drop earring adorned with a delicate gold cross.

Harper looked so sweet next to her older brother Romeo

Harper and Romeo share an incredibly close relationship despite their nine-year age gap. Earlier this week, footballer Romeo shared a sweet Instagram photo revealing a touching handwritten note from his sister, neatly penned on lined yellow paper.

It read: "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football. Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

Harper cheekily signed off her letter with: "Love = favourite child (AKA = Harper)," and embellished her sweet note with a string of red hearts. Evidently overwhelmed by his sister's thoughtful gesture, Romeo captioned his snap: "Harperrrrr".

Despite the Beckham family's tight-knit bond, it seemed that doting dad David was absent from the family celebrations on Saturday night.

David Beckham pictured in the stands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The football legend was in Qatar supporting the Three Lions in their quarter-final knockout match against France.

Reflecting on England's sad defeat, David wrote on Instagram: "Our boys will continue to grow... It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth, the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team…

"It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending we walk away with our heads held high."

